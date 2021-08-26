How Shailene Woodley Plans to Support Aaron Rodgers as NFL Season Kicks Off

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have a game plan.

The couple, who confirmed their engagement in February, are making sure their love survives the distance as they each pursue their separate careers 1,400 miles apart.

For starters, Woodley, 29, packed in lots of quality time with the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, during the football offseason.

A source close to Rodgers tells E! News exclusively that the stars "thoroughly enjoyed" their time off by traveling all over the country to see family and friends.

"They were never in one place for too long," the insider shares of their trips to Montana, Palm Springs, Mexico and Hawaii (which they turned into a double date with Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry). Woodley and Rodgers also spent time at his home in Malibu and her place in Colorado to get familiar with each other's home turfs.

However, their escapades came to an end earlier this summer, when Woodley had to start filming in Albuquerque, N.M.

According to IMDb, the "Big Little Lies" star is currently shooting the comedy "Robots," which Deadline reports is about "a womanizer and a gold digger" by "Borat" writer Anthony Hines.

The source explains, "Aaron went and dropped her off and then he returned to Green Bay to prepare for the season." The Packers' first regular season game is on Sept. 12 against the New Orleans Saints.

Woodley is still working in Albuquerque, but she's aiming to be by her fiancé's side in Wisconsin soon enough.

"When she wraps, she plans to support him throughout his season," the source reveals. "They don't like to be apart for too long and are looking forward to being back in the same place again."

Rodgers recently signed a reworked deal with the Packers, according to NFL.com, and will make more than $22.3 million in 2021 and nearly $27 million in 2022.

Earlier this month, he reflected on his partnership with the team's general manager Brian Gutekunst by sharing his thoughts on what it takes to maintain open communication. "Relationships aren't formed in a matter of a couple days," Rodgers said, per ESPN. "There's time where the respect grows and the communication follows. I think the greatest relationships that you have with your friends and loved ones involved conversation and flow. You can not talk to a close friend for a few months and pick up right where you left off. There's no break in communication, there's no forced conversations or you've got to hit this person up because it's on your to-do list that day."

Though Woodley has admitted she never watched football before dating Rodgers, she seems eager to be on the sidelines. She told Seth Meyers over the summer that Packers games "are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for."

As the "Divergent" actress explained, "But it is a whole new world, learning all of the different -- I still am always, 'Oh, you scored a goal.' He's like, 'It's a touchdown.' Or I'll be like, 'You crossed the line,' and he's like, 'It's a yard,' or whatever."

Luckily, she still has some time to memorize the lingo before his first game of the season.