In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2022 Published January 10, 2022 • Updated 19 mins ago Remember those we have lost in 2022, including celebrities, athletes and other public pioneers. 9 photos 1/9 Actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles including Marvel's "Moon Knight," died at the age of 37 in a skiing accident in the French Alps Jan. 19, 2022. 2/9 Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD André Leon Talley, the towering former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73. In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Talley speaks during 'The Gospel According to Andre' Q&A during the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Savannah, Georgia. 3/9 Craig Warga/NY Daily News via Getty Images Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, has died. He was 102. 4/9 AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 15, 2010, in New York. Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock 'n' roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as "Be My Baby," "Baby I Love You" and "Walking in the Rain" as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78. 5/9 Roden Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" and as the wisecracking host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65. 6/9 Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images Dwayne Hickman, the actor who played the titular Dobie in "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," died of complications from Parkinson's on Jan. 9, 2022. The actor, producer and television executive was 87 when he died in his home in Los Angeles, according to his family. 7/9 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Michael Lang, a co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, has died. A spokesperson for Lang's family says the 77-year-old had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in a New York City hospital. 8/9 Larry Busacca/VF14/Getty Images for Vanity Fair Actor Sidney Poitier, the first Black male Oscar winner and an icon of the golden age of Hollywood, died at the age of 94 on Jan. 7, 2022. 9/9 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Peter Bogdanovich, the director of "The Last Picture Show" and "Paper Moon," died at the age of 82 on Jan. 6, 2022. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker was part of the "New Hollywood" wave of the 60s and 70s, after spending time as a journalist and film critic.