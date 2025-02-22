Is Jason Kelce getting a vasectomy after baby No. 4? He says…

Originally appeared on E! Online

When it comes to family planning, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce may soon reach the end zone.

As the retired NFL star and his pregnant wife count down the days until they welcome their fourth daughter, he shared his thoughts about trying for a fifth baby and noted that the pair have not ruled out him getting a vasectomy in the future.

"We've talked about the V-word," Jason Kelce said on the Feb. 21 episode of Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley's "The Steam Room" podcast. "We've brought it up. I don't know if it's going to happen or not."

As for whether the couple plans to try for a baby boy? The retired Philadelphia Eagles center said that he thinks Kylie Kelce's "about coming to the end of wanting to pop these things out."

"I think this pregnancy has been a long one for her," Jason Kelce said. "This our fourth girl. We'll see. This one might be it. There hasn't been any firm decisions made."

The 37-year-old — who shares with Kylie Kelce daughters Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, 5, Elliotte Ray Kelce, 3, and Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, who turns 2 Feb. 23 — joked that statistically, the odds of conceiving a boy were not high.

"At the end of the day, we're not shooting with good percentages. We've got to give up on that idea," the ESPN analyst said. "It's like, do we want to have another child? And then, if we want to have another one, we'll do that."

Jason Kelce had also shared his thoughts about trying for a fifth baby in November, days after Kylie Kelce, who announced her pregnancy in November on social media.

"We'll see, this might be it," the athlete said on the Nov. 27 episode of his and brother Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. "Might be the last hurrah."

Travis Kelce is ready for the Kelce family expansion. After Jason and Kylie Kelce announced that they are expecting their fourth daughter, the Kansas City Chiefs star shared a sweet reaction to the news during the Nov. 27 episode of his and his brother’s “New Heights” podcast.

Kylie Kelce has echoed his sentiments. "I think it might get shut down after this one," the 32-year-old said on the Dec. 19 episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. "We're gonna have this next kid and I'm gonna be like, 'Don't even look at me. Just eyes at the floor. Don't look at me.'"

Kylie Kelce also noted that her husband is flexible when it came to expanding their family.

"Jason was always like, 'I'll do whatever you wanna do,'” she told guest Charissa Thompson, noting, “I was always in the camp of I wanted four with room for one pleasant surprise."