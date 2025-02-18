Originally appeared on E! Online

The "90 Day Fiancé" universe is getting bigger by one little resident.

Jasmine Pineda announced that she is expecting her third child and first baby with boyfriend Matt Branis, amid her rocky relationship with husband Gino Palazzolo.

“I have very special news,” the 38-year-old revealed as she cradled her baby bump in a video shared on the official "90 Day Fiancé" Instagram account on Feb. 18. “Let me announce to you that I am pregnant. I am so happy and excited, and I cannot wait to meet my beautiful baby.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Pineda did not share any further details about her pregnancy including the date she is expecting her baby or the sex.

However, she was all too happy to celebrate the moment, cradling her bump in the maternity shoot and posing alongside her boyfriend and dog Coco.

Branis also shared the news on his Instagram account, alongside the maternity pics with a simple red heart for the caption.

READ 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Reveals Why His Whirlwind Engagement Really Ended

Though Pineda and Palazzolo continued their time on the TLC franchise with a trip to Arizona to film "90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort," fans have speculated their getaway didn’t ultimately have a happy ending with Palazzolo largely disappearing from Pineda’s social media feed.

In fact, Pineda, who shares Panama-based sons Juance and JC with her first husband, made her announcement the day after introducing Branis on the spinoff’s Feb. 17 episode.

Palazzolo and Pineda—who got married in 2023 after she made the move to be with him in Michigan—attended the retreat to work on their marital issues, including an ongoing lack of intimacy. After Palazzolo revealed that Pineda's hot temper makes him less sexually attracted to her, Pineda suggested opening their marriage after a nine-month dry spell.

While chatting with fellow cast members, Pineda admitted that she had the perfect person in mind and called Branis—who she knows from the gym. Fans have yet to see if Pineda and Palazzolo leave the resort together. However, Pineda and Branis have left subtle hints regarding their relationship status in recent months, as they appeared on each other’s social media platforms sharing workouts and fitness tips.

And now that they’ve definitively hard launched their romance, her costars are raising a glass.

“Congrats dear friend,” Jeymi Noguera wrote in a reshared video on her Instagram Story Feb. 18. “You deserve all the good things in the world.”

Nikki Exotika wrote on her Instagram Story, “I’m so happy for @jasminepanama.”

Daniele Gates, meanwhile, celebrated the moment by taking a shot at Gino writing, “I guess Gino FAFO! Congratulations @jasminepanama you deserve all the happiness in the world. Idk who needs to hear this, but I hope these other boys are paying attention.”