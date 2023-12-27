celebrity kids

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's kids adorably crash his interview

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 7, adorably crashed the "Ted Lasso" star's virtual interview with ESPN to share what they got from Santa Claus this Christmas

By Gabrielle Chung | E! News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jason Sudeikis' kids are spreading the holiday cheer.

In fact, Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7, who the "Ted Lasso" star shares with ex Olivia Wilde, crashed their dad's Christmas morning interview to reveal what they received from Santa Claus this year. As Sudeikis — dressed in a Santa hat and an elf onesie — appeared on a video conference call to share his predictions on the Dec. 25 basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks, the two jumped on him with snuggles.

"A PS5," Otis said on ESPN's Bird & Taurasi Show, after co-host Sue Bird asked about their presents. Meanwhile, Daisy held up dog plushie up to the camera and said, "I got this!"

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Daisy then shared that she named her new stuffed toy "Gray Guy," prompting Sudeikis to joke that the moniker was a bit "on the nose" for a gray dog.

But those weren't the only gifts the kids found under their tree this year. Sudeikis revealed that he got Otis and Daisy motorized suitcases so they can "drive them through the airport."

Entertainment News

In Memoriam 39 mins ago

Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86

Taylor Swift 3 hours ago

Heat exhaustion killed Taylor Swift fan attending Rio concert, forensics report says

Holidays 2023: Celebs Celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and More

"I didn't have to wait for them, and I didn't have the carry their backpacks," the "Saturday Night Live" alum noted. "They're the gift that keeps on giving until they're too big."

It was dad's night out with their kiddos for Jason Sudeikis and Jason Bateman.

And in another adorable father-daughter moment, Daisy chimed in and corrected Sudeikis that it'll "never happen."

"Never!" Daisy declared as she and her brother began to pile on their dad, leading him to quip about their silly antics: "I wish I can blame this on Christmas."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

celebrity kids
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us