Jason Sudeikis recalls fondest memory with uncle and ‘Cheers' star George Wendt, who died at age 76

Jason Sudeikis once shared a childhood memory of his famous uncle, "Cheers" star George Wendt, taking him on a terrifying drive in a new BMW through the twisty roads of Los Angeles' famed Laurel Canyon neighborhood.

Sudeikis recalled the story in September 2017 while speaking to The A.V. Club on the red carpet of the “Second City’s Roast Of George Wendt” event he hosted in honor of his uncle, who died May 20 at age 76, NBC News has confirmed.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We all went out to California to visit and George had just gotten a new car ... It was a badass BMW with, like, manual drive, which I’d never seen before, you know, I was pretty young,” Sudeikis, who grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, began as Wendt stood beside him smiling.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“He took me and my dad for a ride,” Sudeikis, 49, continued as Wendt burst out laughing. “My dad sat shotgun. I was in the back all by myself. This is not when you needed, you know, mandatory seatbelts.

George Wendt and Jason Sudeikis at "Second City’s Roast Of George Wendt" Sep. 9, 2017 in Chicago. (Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images)

“He drove us through Laurel Canyon,” Sudeikis said, motioning with his arm to indicate the neighborhood’s hilly terrain.

Though Wendt had driven the roads “hundreds and thousands of times,” Sudeikis and and his father were scared for their lives.

“He had my dad holding onto (the car) like nothing you’ve ever seen,” Sudeikis said, now also laughing. “And I’m just like sliding around the background just because the seats were brand new.”

“I hold that memory very fondly,” the former “Saturday Night Live” star concluded.

George Wendt as Norm Peterson on a 1989 episode of "Cheers." (CBS via Getty Images)

Wendt earned six consecutive Emmy nominations for his performance as the beer-loving Norm Peterson on “Cheers," which aired from 1982 to 1993.

In 2024, Wendt reunited with fellow "Cheers" cast members Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer and John Ratzenberger at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards.

Wendt reprised the role of Norm on the short-lived "Cheers" spinoff “The Tortellis” and again on the more successful spin-off “Frasier.” He also briefly starred in his own CBS sitcom, “The George Wendt Show."

Wendt died at home in his sleep, his family confirmed in a statement through his publicist.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” the statement said. “He will be missed forever.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: