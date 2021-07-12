Shark Week

Jawsome! Dive Into Discovery's ‘Shark Week' Now Through Sunday

The annual week of shark-based TV programming kicked off Sunday

By Whitney Ashton Irick

What's summer without "Shark Week"?

The annual week of shark-based TV programming returned Sunday for its 33rd year. "Shark Week" 2021 features 45 hours of shark programming, airing and streaming on Discovery and discovery+ now through July 18.

Swim on for a guide to "Shark Week" 2021.

When is 'Shark Week' 2021?

"Shark Week" kicked off Sunday, July 11 and runs through Sunday, July 18. 

How can I watch 'Shark Week' 2021?

Discovery Channel is the home of "Shark Week." However, there are certain programs like "Sharkbait With David Dobrik" that are available exclusively on discovery+.

Note that all shows airing on Discovery will also be available on discovery+. See the full schedule here.

What programs are featured this year?

"Shark Academy" spotlights what is probably the most dangerous job interview. The series follows eight people as they compete for a spot on shark scientist Riley Elliott’s next expedition.

"The Real Sharknado" explores the possibility: Could these shark feasts actually happen?

Two documentaries -- Eli Roth's "FIN" and "Envoy: Shark Cull" will be available exclusively on discovery+.

"FIN" seeks to unveil the truth behind the deaths of millions of sharks and "Envoy" uncovers the longest marine cull in history.

Click here for a full list of Discovery's recommendations.

Who are the celebrity co-hosts this year?

Internet sensation David Dobrik, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, country singer Brad Paisley and the stars of 'Jackass' will be featured among other celebs.

How can I see the Shark Week blimp?

The Shark Week blimp -- that's right, a flying shark -- will be flying along the East Coast throughout the month of July. The flight path is subject to change depending on the weather, but the blimp should be visible from Philadelphia and New York City this week.

See the full Shark Week blimp schedule here.

