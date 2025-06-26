Originally appeared on E! Online

Lauren Sánchez is in her wedding prime.

Ahead of her upcoming nuptials to Jeff Bezos, the journalist stepped out in Venice, Italy, in a satin off-the-shoulder gown by Schiaparelli featuring floral designs and a waist-snatching textured corset. Welcoming guests to the star-studded affair, the 55-year-old wore her hair in a long, flowing high ponytail with loose, face-framing pieces in the front.

As for Jeff, he let his bride take the spotlight, donning a classic dark suit with a white dress shirt, as well as black sunglasses.

The couple were seen walking hand in hand outside the Aman Hotel, before boarding a water taxi that would take them to their destination for dinner. City hall officials told NBC News that Jeff, 61, and Lauren were hosting a welcome party at the Madonna dell’Orto church.

And there's no doubt that the three-day celebration will include plenty of other iconic fashion moments, with celebs like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian having already made their arrivals.

Other celebrities spotted in The Floating City for the ceremony include Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Usher. And while Lauren’s Blue Origin spaceflight crewmate Gayle King was also seen heading to the festivities alongside Oprah Winfrey, their fellow voyager Katy Perry didn’t seem to be in attendance, with her ex Orlando Bloom arriving to the area instead.

Lauren — who is mom to Evan, 19, and Ella, 17, with ex Patrick Whitesell, as well as Nikko Gonzalez, 24, with ex Tony Gonzalez — has previously spoken on how her fashion sense is everchanging.

“I think my personal style is ever evolving," she told Vogue in May 2024. "I was a reporter for a long time, so it was suits. Then I did a morning show and you dressed a little differently. I’ve always had to dress for the role I was in."

She added, "Now, I'm having fun."

Besides, Lauren noted that she now has the “best accessory.” As she put it, “It’s going to be Jeff!

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have relocated one of their wedding venues in Venice amid protests.