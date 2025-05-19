Celebrity News

Jennifer Lawrence shares ‘brutal and incredible' motherhood update after 2nd baby

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence explained the impact her two children have had on her work as an actress while attending the Cannes Film Festival.

Jennifer Lawrence knows there’s no playbook for motherhood.

Two months after rumors surfaced that she gave birth to her and husband Cooke Maroney’s second child, the Oscar winner detailed the impact that her role as mom has had on work as an actress.

"Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life,” Lawrence said during a press conference at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. “It’s brutal and incredible. They go into every decision of if I’m working, where I’m working, when I’m working.”

In addition to influencing the choices she makes for her roles, the "Hunger Games" alum — also mom to son Cy, 3, with Cooke — admitted that her children have taught her how to expand her emotions.

“I didn’t know that I could feel so much and my job has a lot to do with emotion,” Lawrence, whose new movie "Die My Love" about a mother’s postpartum experience debuted at the festival, continued. “They’ve opened up the world to me. It’s almost feeling like a blister or something — so sensitive. So they’ve changed my life, obviously, for the best and they’ve changed me creatively.”

Jennifer Lawrence is stepping out in style! The actress attended the 2024 AFI Fest premiere of the “Zurawski V Texas” documentary, which she is a producer of, on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in Los Angeles, where she debuted her growing baby bump in a gorgeous white, trench-coat style dress.

READ: Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Enjoy Girls’ Night Out in NYC

With her signature tongue-in-cheek humor, the 34-year-old added, “I highly recommend having kids if you want to be an actor."

While Lawrence's comments about her kids were certainly rare, they echoed the sentiments she had previously shared about how her life changed for the better after having Cy.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she told Vogue in 2022. “Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love.”

And, for Lawrence, that admiration changed her entire perspective.

“My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” she explained. “I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there — walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, 'Good night!' You know? Like, who sleeps?”

