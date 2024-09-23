Jennifer Lopez sent Nikki Glaser gift for defending her from critics

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Lopez is thankful to those she can count on.

The "On The Floor" singer, who filed for divorce Ben Affleck last month, sent a care package to Nikki Glaser after the comedian defended her from online criticism back in June.

"Maybe someone knows that I love her and sent this to me," Glaser said in a July 18 TikTok. "And someone does. And it's J. Lo."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Included with the JLo Beauty Skincare package, the "Hustlers" actress had a note for Glaser, which read, "I heard your interview. I know it's easy to go along with the crowd and I appreciate you speaking your truth. I respect your strength and humor. Here's a little something for your feet."

Glaser joked, "She knows I have bunions, too probably." Lopez's note continued, "Wishing you the best, always. Jennifer."

The comedian was incredibly moved by the gift, adding that while Lopez will likely never see this video, she really inspires Glaser.

"I will love you forever, and not just because of this," Glaser added, "but this is just like a testament to how cool you are. I love you. You're awesome. Thank you so much."

Glaser's gift reached her shortly after a June 14th interview, in which she explained that while she used to think Lopez was "phony" and that she was jealous of the "Let's Get Loud" singer's talent, she found herself becoming obsessed with her, especially as the internet was filled with speculation about her relationship with Affleck following her solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala in May.

"I saw 'The Greatest Love Story Never Told,'" Glaser explained on the "Zach Sang Show," "and I watched it, to like, feed my feeling that I already had about her, but it dismantled it."

She added, "I'm like, so team J.Lo. I'm sad her tour is canceled. It was so funny, my boyfriend sent me the news that her tour is canceled ‘cause he knew what a J.Lo head I'd become overnight — literally overnight."

And after watching "This Is Me…Now" twice, she found herself 100% onboard with J. Lo. In fact, her obsession prompted her to take out a section about the Grammy nominee in her most recent comedy special, "Someday You'll Die."

"I was gonna do a whole bit in my special about how we shouldn't trust anything she sells us," Glaser said, "because she's so hot, she wants us to be ugly, so don't use her skincare."

But she took it out once she started to soften on Lopez, adding that it felt "mean for no reason."

As for the singer, the 55-year-old was recently seen out with Affleck and their children — her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner's kids Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, for lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Their eldest Violet, 18, is away at college.

The Sept. 14 outing came less than a month after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage.

According to court documents previously obtained by E! News, she filed her paperwork exactly two years after the couple's lavish Georgia wedding, but listed their date of separation as April 26.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have publicly reunited amid their split. On Saturday, Sept. 14, the pair were photographed together for the first time since the singer filed for divorce almost a month ago as they went to The Beverly Hills Hotel with their kids.