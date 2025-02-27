Originally appeared on E! Online

This time, it is Jennifer Love Hewitt who has been left heartbroken.

The 46-year-old is expressing her sadness over the passing of her "Heartbreakers" costar Gene Hackman, who on Wednesday was discovered dead in his New Mexico home alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their three dogs.

“I was one of many lucky enough to work with Gene Hackman,” Hewitt shared in an exclusive statement to E! News. “He was light and talent and goodness. We will all miss you.”

The pair starred together in the 2001 film, which saw Hewitt's character work alongside her onscreen mother Sigourney Weaver to con men — including Hackman's character "William B. Tensy" — into and right back out of marriage, stealing their money along the way.

The "Ghost Whisperer" alum is one of many mourning the loss of the Hollywood mainstay, whose career-spanning decades was marked by countless films and many awards.

Another titan of film, Francis Ford Coppola — who worked with Hackman on 1974’s "The Conversation" — was among the first to pay tribute to the late actor.

"The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration," he captioned a photo with Hackman on Instagram on Thursday. "Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution."

Viola Davis also spoke to the inspiration the "Royal Tenenbaums" star had provided throughout his career.

“Loved you in everything,” she captioned an Instagram tribute to Hackman. “The Conversation, The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure, Unforgiven—tough yet vulnerable. You were one of the greats. God bless those who loved you. Rest well, sir.”

For his own part, Hackman — who had been living quietly out of the spotlight with Betsy in recent years — was among the first to keep himself humble, despite the illustrious career he led.

“If you look at yourself as a star you've already lost something in the portrayal of any human being,” he told The New York Times in 1989. “I need to keep myself on the edge and keep as pure as possible. You need something to bring you down to a sense of who you are and who you're portraying. You need to remember you're not a movie star and that you shouldn't be too happy.”

He added, “You should never take anything for granted.”