‘Jeopardy!' clue shades Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift

We’ll take Shady Clues for $200.

"Jeopardy!" took aim at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance during the Nov. 6 episode.

The clue, which was worth $200, was in the category “The TV Show in Question,” and read, “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is hosted by this man who’s maybe more famous as a BF than a 3-time Super Bowl champ.”

Contestant Derek Hieronymus quickly answered the question correctly, though he did not end up winning the game.

As for Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has, in fact, picked up three Super Bowl rings, hosted his own game show, serves as cohost of his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, and has even starred in Ryan Murphy’s "Grotesquerie."

However, his romance of more than a year with the “You Need to Calm Down” singer was highlighted as his main claim to fame.

Fans immediately jumped to Travis’ defense on social media in the wake of the clue.

“Oh jeopardy,” one commenter wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “with the tayvis call out.” Another defended the 35-year-old, writing, “Jeopardy was NASTY with travis kelce today.”

Of course, Kelce and Swift's love story has been well documented with the couple first sparking romance rumors in July 2023 after Kelce attended Swift's show and tried to give her his number. The couple later went public in September 2023 when Kelce attended her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the time since, Swift has attended plenty of Chiefs games in the private box, cheering on her man to a 2024 Super Bowl win in February. Conversely, Kelce has been public in his support for the Grammy winner, attending many of her Eras tour concerts and even joining her on stage during her London show in June.

Back in October, Kelce reflected on the many stars he’s met since getting together with Swift.

"At this point you can't fathom what's going on, so it's like a dream,” Kelce, who was recently spotted out on a dinner date with "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, admitted. “You're not surprised by the next thing that comes into your life or the person who walks through the door.”

