Jim Carrey reveals what he learned when he stepped away from Hollywood

Jim Carrey's return to Hollywood has been b-e-a-utiful.

In fact, taking a break from Tinseltown proved to be exactly what the "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" actor needed to give him a new perspective on his career.

"I think whenever you step away from something — even if it's something you love — you get a new appreciation for it," Carrey exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 16. "A different angle on the whole thing."

As the 62-year-old explained, he's never taken himself "too seriously," so he enjoyed the time away.

Plus, the move gave his fans a chance to actually miss him.

"I also value getting out of people's faces," Carrey said in the interview, airing on E! News Dec. 17, at 11 p.m. "I mean, some people just want to be in people's faces all the time, and I don't, so I like to give them a rest."

The "Truman Show" star is especially grateful that his fans have stuck with him for all these years, adding, "I appreciate it. I'm gratified by it."

Recently, Carrey joked that the reason he came out of retirement for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" —hitting theaters Dec. 20— wasn't only because he was excited to play the character of Dr. Robotnik again (as well as his grandfather Gerard Robotnik): There was also a far more practical reason.

"I bought a lot of stuff," he told the Associated Press, "and I need the money, frankly."

The candid confession came two years after the "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" alum originally discussed retiring from acting for good.

"I'm being fairly serious," he told Access Hollywood March 2022. "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's gonna be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."

As Carrey explained at the time, he was very much enjoying his "quiet life," as well as taking time to paint and focus on his "spiritual life."

"I have enough," he said. "I've done enough. I am enough."