Johnny Knoxville May Have Dropped White Lotus ‘ Season 3 Locale

The White Lotus might have its next destination booked, at least according to Johnny Knoxville.

Fresh off the recently-canceled Hulu series Reboot, it stands to wonder if a trip to the beleaguered hotel chain may be the perfect next death-defying adventure for the "Jackass" star—especially given his friendship with White Lotus creator Mike White.

"Are you kidding me?" Knoxville told Vulture in an interview published Feb. 16. "Mike White is a very close friend of mine. He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that's where the next...Oh, I'm not giving anything away."

Too late, Knoxville!

While a specific destination for season three has not been announced, Mike has hinted that he might take things to a brand new continent after season one took place in Hawaii and season two traveled to Sicily.

"The first season highlighted money and the second season is sex," Mike said in a HBO featurette following the season two finale. "I think the third season, it would be maybe a satirical, funny look at death, Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round."

However, that tease is certainly a shift from the first time he mused about season three which occurred ahead of the season two premiere.

"I might still do it down the road maybe, if they give us a third season, so I don't know if I should say," Mike told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 29. "Originally, it was more of like a Bilderberg conference, more about getting into some of the bigger power dynamics there. But Sicily was a totally different vibe than the idea I pitched. That didn't seem right."

The Bilderberg conference is an annual gathering meant to encourage political and social discussion between the United States and Europe. Past meeting locations have included Switzerland, Germany and Denmark.

So, you know, decidedly not Tokyo.

Whatever the case, Knoxville is more than ready to pack his bags.

"Hey, Mike," he added while speaking to Vulture, "I'm still here."

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on HBO Max.