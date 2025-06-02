Celebrity Couples

JoJo Siwa confirms relationship with Chris Hughes 

JoJo Siwa has officially confirmed she is happily dating Chris Hughes after months of the couple’s flirtatious energy following their appearance on "Celebrity Big Brother U.K." 

By Olivia Evans | E! Online

JoJo Siwa is ready to define her relationship.

The "Dance Moms" alum has officially confirmed her romance with Chris Hughes, her "Celebrity Big Brother U.K." costar, after the pair hit it off on the reality series earlier this year.

“It’s not platonic any more,” Siwa told The Guardian in an interview published June 2, “and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.”

And despite Siwa's already clear lust for life, she assures that she has never been happier.

For me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now,” she gushed. “Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much.”

Siwa also went on to address her sexuality, adding she’s standing by the “queer” label she gave herself while filming "Celebrity Big Brother," noting that it “best encompasses how I am, and who I am.” However, she also clarifies she is always evolving.

READ JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes Get Cozy in Bed Amid Romance Rumors

“There’s a lot of different sexual identities,” she explained. “I think there’s nothing more beautiful than somebody discovering themselves.”

As she put it, “I’m also living a human life. You can’t help who you love.”

For right now, she can’t help but fall for Hughes — and the now-confirmed couple’s presence on and offline —has been extremely flirty in the weeks since leaving the reality show.

While performing in Mexico May 20, the “Karma” singer made an eyebrow-raising lyric change during her cover of Kim Carnes’ “Bette Davis Eyes.”

“He’s got,” Siwa sang to uproarious applause from the audience, “Chris Hughes’ eyes.”

Footage from the concert saw Hughes’ surprised reaction, and the "Love Island" star immediately blew kisses in the direction of the stage.

More recently, Hughes and Siwa quite literally heated up their dating rumors when Hughes shared a photo of the couple shirtless in bed. Alongside the photo of Siwa laying with her eyes closed on Hughes’ chest, the 32-year-old captioned the photo, “Sleepinnn beauty.”

