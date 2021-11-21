JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Signature Style to Debut New Look at 2021 AMAs

JoJo Siwa stepped out in her most glamorous look yet at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, saying goodbye to her signature ponytail and all the glitter for a sophisticated transformation.

Rather than go for her usual pink ensemble, the 18-year-old influencer arrived at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles wearing chic off-the-shoulder black gown, which had sheer panels running down the tulle skirt. Siwa finished off her chic look by braiding the front strands of her blonde hair and pulling it back.

The 2021 AMAs was the first major event that the "Siwas Dance Pop Revolution" star has attended since her split from Kylie Prew, her girlfriend of nine months.

Siwa first revealed she was dating "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend" in February 2021, less than a month after coming out. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend," she wrote on social media. "Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!"

But in October, a source confirmed to E! News that the pair has split. Still, Siwa was in good spirits when she reflected on her "bizarre" but "special" year in a recent interview with E!.

"Every day, I feel different. Every day, my happiness is larger. And every day, my confidence is larger. And every day, a thrill is bigger," she said. "All in all, she can't complain: "Life is just so epic right now that I'm just seat belted in and along for the ride. I'm in the driver's seat, but I'm going 150 miles per hour. Like, Jesus take the wheel."

Siwa is set to compete for the mirrorball trophy on the "Dancing With the Stars" finale on Monday, Nov. 22, but before she dances with partner Jenna Johnson one last time, she took the AMAs stage to present an award: favorite pop duo or group, which went to BTS.

Regardless of whether or not Siwa wins season 30, she already made "DWTS" history as the first contestant to compete with a same-sex partner.

