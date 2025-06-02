Jonathan Joss, the voice actor best known as John Redcorn from "King of the Hill," was killed in a San Antonio, Texas, shooting over the weekend, according to police.

A suspect, 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, was taken into custody and booked for murder, the San Antonio Police Department said in a statement to NBC News.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers were dispatched to Dorsey Drive around 7 p.m. Saturday night for a shooting in progress and arrived to find the actor, full name Jonathan Joss Gonzales, near the roadway after he was shot, police said.

Authorities attempted life saving measures until EMS arrived and pronounced Joss, 59, deceased.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Joss was the voice actor for John Redcorn in the hit Fox animated series "King of the Hill," replacing the late Victor Aaron, who was the original voice. He also played Ken Hotate in "Parks in Recreation" and had roles in "Tulsa King" and the 2016 remake of "The Magnificent Seven."

His most recent acting credit was in 2023 for voicing a character in the "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty" video game.

Representatives and family of Joss could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: