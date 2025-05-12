Jordon Hudson places second runner-up in Miss Maine USA pageant with Bill Belichick in front row

Jordon Hudson, girlfriend of former NFL football coach Bill Belichick, placed second runner-up in the Miss Maine USA pageant over the weekend.

With Belichick, 73, in the front row, Hudson, 24, competed in the two-day pageant — which was held in Portland, Maine, on Saturday and Sunday — for the second year in a row. In 2024, she placed first runner-up.

Shelby Howell of Bangor won Miss Maine USA 2025.

Hudson was representing her hometown of Hancock in the state pageant, which features three different areas of competition: interview, swimsuit and evening gown. The winner of Miss Maine USA advances to the Miss USA competition.

During the contest, Hudson was awarded “Most Stylish” and finished among the top three.

“I’m feeling an immense amount of pride right,” Hudson said during the question portion of the event. “I’m hoping anyone who’s watching this finds the strength to push through whatever it is they are going through and embodies that hate never wins.”

Hudson was asked: “If you could relive one moment in your life, what would it be and why?”

She answered, “I would go back to the days when I was on my family’s fishing boat in Hancock, Maine.”

“I think about this very often because there’s a mass exodus in the rural areas of Maine, and I don’t want to see more fishermen displaced,” she said. “As your next Miss Maine USA, I would make it a point to go into the communities, to go to the legislator and go to the government to advocate for these people so they don’t to think about these memories as a past moment.”

Hudson has been in the spotlight due to her public relationship with Belichick, the current head football coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. They met in 2021 on a flight, and now, in addition to maintaining a “personal relationship,” she manages Belichick’s “personal brand,” UNC has said.

Seemingly in that capacity, Hudson recently made headlines for interrupting an interview Belichick sat for with CBS News’ “Sunday Morning,” which aired April 27.

When asked how he and Hudson met, she was shown on camera interjecting with, “We’re not talking about this.”

Belichick defended Hudson in a statement: “She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.”

Then just days before the start of Miss Maine USA, it was reported that Hudson was banned from UNC’s football facilities, which the university refuted.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” Carolina Athletics said in a statement. “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

