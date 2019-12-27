Judge Tosses Slander Part of Suit Against Alec Baldwin Over Parking-Spot Scuffle

A Manhattan judge has thrown out part of a lawsuit filed by a man against actor Alec Baldwin over a parking-spot dispute, according to court documents.

The judge on Thursday threw out the claim of slander filed by Wojciech Cieszkowski over a 2018 dust-up between him and Baldwin in Manhattan.

But the civil suit also claims assault and battery, and Judge David Cohen ordered both parties to appear for a preliminary conference on Feb. 19. Cohen's order only applied to the slander part.

The slander claim centered on comments Baldwin made in February on Ellen DeGeneres' show in which the actor said, "I thought he was going to run my wife over with his car when he was stealing my parking spot" and similar comments on Howard Stern's show in March, according to the documents.

