Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome third child

The quarterback had joked last month that he was focused on leading his team to the No. 1 seed of the AFC so he could have this last weekend off from football to celebrate the birth of child No. 3

By David K. Li | NBC News

Patrick Mahomes fist bumps his son, Bronze, with his wife, Brittany, and daughter, Sterling, before a home game on Nov. 10, 2024.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their third child Monday, the couple said.

Both parents posted pictures on Instagram of daughter Golden Raye Mahomes, who joins a family of five that includes sister, Sterling Skye Mahomes, and brother, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

The pair announced in July that they would be welcoming their third, another daughter.

The quarterback had joked last month that he was focused on leading his team to the No. 1 seed of the AFC so he could have this last weekend off from football to celebrate the birth of child No. 3.

Kansas City ended the season at 15-2, tops in the AFC, giving Mahomes and the Chiefs a relaxing, football-free weekend.

The Chiefs are shooting for their third consecutive Super Bowl win and fourth in six seasons.

Brittany Mahomes dishes on leading the battle against childhood allergies with AUVI-Q, after her son suffered a severe allergic reaction to peanuts.

Mahomes has a ways to go to match the jewelry collection of Tom Brady, who has seven Super Bowl rings.

But if he were to earn a fourth ring, he'd join the very select club of four-time QB winners, standing alongside Hall of Fame signal callers Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana.

