Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is completely naked at Grammys 2025

Originally appeared on E! Online

You can't tell Kanye West and Bianca Censori nothing — even if it's at the 2025 Grammys.

For the first time in over a decade, the Yeezy designer returned to the annual awards show with the model, who posed completely nude while wearing just a sheer mini dress on the red carpet.

Kanye West, Bianca Censori at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

The couple's rare appearance at the ceremony interestingly comes just one day after the 47-year-old curated his Instagram to solely follow none other than Taylor Swift.

Notably, the social move to only follow the "Fortnight" singer — who is nominated for six Grammy awards — also comes more than 15 years after their feud started following the now-infamous moment he interrupted her MTV VMAs acceptance speech.

And not only did fans notice, but indeed, the producer himself highlighted his own move on his Instagram Stories Feb. 1. Not to mention, West also took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to share a graphic from a news article about his new singular list, adding an eyes emoji.

While West's appearance is a surprise to many, Swift is set to present an award at tonight's event.

As far as West and Censori's date night goes, though the two have never been shy about their romance, they have maintained their privacy since tying the knot in December 2022.

However, more recently, West has shared several shots of Censori to his Instagram Stories, giving fans a peek into their personal life. In fact, in early January, the "Stronger" rapper shared a NSFW image of his wife posing for the camera in her sheer tank and leopard-print fishnet tights.

And tonight proves as no exception.

