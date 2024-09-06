Kate Middleton shares rare statement amid cancer diagnosis

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kate Middleton is shouting out a new colleague.

While the Princess of Wales has largely kept a low profile after announcing she was undergoing cancer treatment earlier this year, she shared a heartfelt congratulations to the United Kingdom's new chief scout Dwayne Fields on social media.

"Delighted to welcome @dwaynefields as the new UK Chief Scout," read Middleton's post, shared on her and husband Prince William's Instagram Stories Sept. 6. "The Scouts is such an incredible organization, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country."

She added, "Looking forward to working with you! C."

Fields, a TV presenter and explorer who in 2010 became the first Black Briton to reach the North Pole, succeeded Bear Grylls as the UK's Chief Scout Sept. 5.

"I was first introduced to Scouts at the age of 7," Fields said in a video shared on his and the organization's Instagram. "I've been so lucky that I've managed to take young people on expeditions right across the world, but right here in the Scout groups and HQs right across this country is where Scouting lives."

Fields, who is the UK's 11th Chief Scout, continued, "I will do everything I can to help every single community up and down the country, learn those important skills for life. I can't wait to get started."

And Grylls is cheering on his successor. "So wonderful to see," the "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" host commented on the post. "Dwayne will be incredible I am sure and Scouts will continue to thrive and soar… it’s been the honor of my life."

Princess of Wales' message to Fields comes amid her slow return to public life after stepping back from public duties following abdominal surgery in January and subsequently sharing she was undergoing cancer treatment in March.

Middleton, who had met Grylls multiple times over the years, has largely kept out of the spotlight since announcing in a video posted in March that she was undergoing cancer treatment.

She has made a few public appearances, including in late August, when she, William and their eldest son Prince George, 11, joined other members of the Royal family at a church outing near King Charles III's Balmoral estate.

Days later, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an encouraging message for the British 2024 Paralympics team ahead of the Opening Ceremony in Paris.

"Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport," they wrote on their Instagram Stories. "Wishing the best of luck to our @paralympicsgb_official athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024."

