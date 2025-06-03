The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson meets Texas teen protecting seniors from cyber scams

Though she's only a teenager, Tejasvi has personal experience with elder fraud schemes: her grandfather almost fell victim to one last summer.

By Julia Yohe

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Though she's only a teenager, Tejasvi has personal experience with elder fraud schemes.

Last summer, the Texas resident's 86-year-old grandfather almost fell victim to a money-stealing scam. He received a phone call from someone posing as a family member and asking for $2,000. As he was about to send the money, a real family member caught on and stopped him from initiating the transaction.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"When I heard about this incident, I was really shocked because my grandfather was someone who was so cautious and so careful with his finances. I was really surprised that something like this could have happened to him," Tejasvi said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "I tried to find something online that could have helped him in case this happened in the future, and I couldn't find anything useful."

So Tejasvi took matters into her own hands, creating an app called Shield Seniors.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The app, specifically designed for older people who may be the targets of similar schemes, provides basic information about recognizing popular scams, allows users to report scams they've found and uses AI chatbots to provide real-time advice and education when the user needs it.

This article tagged under:

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us