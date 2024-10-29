Television

Ken Jennings calls out ‘problematic' answer on ‘Jeopardy!' and apologizes to female contestant

Jennings read out the clue “Men rarely make passes at ...” with a slightly awkward tone.

By Doha Madani | NBC News

Ken Jennings
Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings called out a "problematic" answer during Monday night's episode and apologized to a female contestant before moving on to the rest of the show.

The moment came when contestant Heather Ryan picked the $400 clue under the category of "Complete the Rhyming Phrase."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Jennings read out the clue "Men rarely make passes at ..." with a slightly awkward tone.

"What are 'Girls who wear glasses,'" fellow contestant Will Wallace buzzed in and correctly answered.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Ryan was the episode's only woman on the show — and was wearing glasses. Jennings quickly addressed the issue.

"Yeah, a little problematic," the host said. "Sorry, Heather."

Wallace agreed with a nod and said, "Very."

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 4 hours ago

Teri Garr, offbeat comic actress of ‘Young Frankenstein' and ‘Tootsie,' dies at 79

Celebrity News 6 hours ago

Matthew Perry's childhood friends recall his final days: He was on ‘the right path'

The quote is attributed to poet and writer Dorothy Parker. Ryan did not address the clue and went on to answer the next rhyming phrase, which when completed was "Risk it for the biscuit."

A representative for "Jeopardy!" did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

Ryan ultimately came in second during the episode, losing by just $1 to the third contestant on the show, Ian Taylor. 

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Television
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us