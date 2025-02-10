Super Bowl

Kendrick Lamar raps ‘Not Like Us' and calls out Drake in Super Bowl halftime show

The Compton native performed some of his biggest hits Sunday night in New Orleans.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar was joined by SZA, Serena Williams and Samuel L. Jackson for his Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday, where he performed some of his biggest hits including "Not Like Us," a diss track against rapper Drake that won several Grammy Awards last week.

With the "Django Unchained" actor appearing as Uncle Sam, Jackson introduced Lamar's performance, which he described as "the great American game."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Lamar then went into a performance of "squabble up," a song from his newest album, "GNX."

"No, no, no, no. Too loud. Too reckless. Too... ghetto," Jackson as Uncle Sam then said. "Mr. Lamar, do you really know how to play the game?"

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Lamar then went into performing some of his earlier hits, such as "HUMBLE," "LOYALTY" and "peakaboo."

"Aww, you outta lost your damn mind," Jackson as Uncle Sam replied to the performances.

The Compton native continued to perform some of his hits along with SZA, including "luther" and "All the Stars."

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 23 hours ago

Pete Davidson shares rare update before ‘SNL' 50th anniversary special

Celebrity News 24 hours ago

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce double date with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

"Yeah, yeah, that's what I'm talking about," Jackson as Uncle Sam then said. "That's what America wants. Nice, calm. You're almost there. Don't mess this up."

Lamar then ended his halftime show with "Not Like Us," his diss track against rapper Drake. Legendary tennis player Serena Williams also made a surprise appearance during the song.

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us