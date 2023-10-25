Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean marries Tony Hawk's son Riley

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk's relationship is officially past being in bloom.

Tony Hawk's son Riley and Frances Bean, the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain, are married, Riley's rep confirmed to E! News Oct. 24. The couple tied the knot earlier this month in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, who was the first to report the news.

Their low-key wedding ceremony comes more than a year after Frances Bean, 31, revealed she was dating Riley, 30, amid her return to social media.

"I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health," she wrote in a February 2022 Instagram post. "2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy."

In the carousel of pics showing her joy front and center, Riley can be seen sitting in front of a Christmas tree as he held a dog wearing a Santa ensemble. Another snap showed the duo bonding with Riley's skateboarding legend dad as the street skater and Frances Bean cuddled together while aboard on a yacht with Tony and his wife Catherine Goodman.

For the visual artist, this latest chapter comes nearly a decade after she quietly wed Isaiah Silva. Two years later after tying the knot, she filed for divorce in 2016, with the former couple finalizing their split in 2018.

As part of their settlement, Frances Bean had to give up her dad's iconic 1959 guitar after her ex claimed she gave it him as a present.