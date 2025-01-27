Attention "Little Monsters" -- New York's own Lady Gaga revealed some major news!

In an Instagram video, the multi-hyphenate artist announced that she is dropping a new album very soon.

A spooky trailer on her Instagram and YouTube pages reveals the album titled "Mayhem" is slated to drop on March 7. Fans can pre-order the album.

"Mayhem" will mark Gaga’s first full-length LP since 2020’s Chromatica (although, Lady Gaga did release 2024's "Harlequin" album -- a concept piece that is in accompaniment to the movie "Joker: Folie à Deux," in which she starred).

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta in New York City, catapulted into the music scene with her first album "The Fame" in 2008. Since then, she has sold an estimated 170 million records, becoming one of the world's best-selling artists and the only female artist to achieve four singles each selling at least 10 million copies globally, according to IMBd. Her music career has brought her numerous awards including 13 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, 18 MTV Video Music Awards, among others.

Aside from her music career, Lady Gaga has also acted in various movies. Making her debut in Machete Kills (2013) and its sequel. She also starred with Bradley Cooper in "A Star Is Born" (2018), the most recent remake of a Hollywood film classic. It was through her work in this movie that Lady Gaga received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Lady Gaga is also an entrepreneur launching a design house and a successful makeup line.