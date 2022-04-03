Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year, Silk Sonic Takes Best Record

In a ceremony that avoided the chaos of last week's Oscars, host Trevor Noah deftly led the 2022 Grammy Awards through high-energy performances and honors.

Jon Batiste won Album of the Year for "We Are." Soul Sonic, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo also took home big awards, while performances from BTS, H.E.R. and Lady Gaga wowed the in-person audience.

Earlier in the ceremony, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at the Grammy Awards to ask for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia.

Continue below for all the latest from the music industry's biggest night of the year.