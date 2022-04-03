Grammy Awards 2022
Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year, Silk Sonic Takes Best Record

The Grammy Awards marked a return to a fully in-person ceremony with the show from Las Vegas.

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
In a ceremony that avoided the chaos of last week's Oscars, host Trevor Noah deftly led the 2022 Grammy Awards through high-energy performances and honors.

Jon Batiste won Album of the Year for "We Are." Soul Sonic, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo also took home big awards, while performances from BTS, H.E.R. and Lady Gaga wowed the in-person audience.

Earlier in the ceremony, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at the Grammy Awards to ask for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia.

