Lizzo clarifies her stance on taking a ‘gap year'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lizzo is keeping busy.

Less than two months after she announced on Instagram, "I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace," the 36-year-old revealed she has quietly been hard at work on her newest ventures.

"As soon as I stepped down home from tour — I may not be as public-facing — but I went straight to Yitty headquarters," Lizzo said at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit Oct. 14, referring to the shapewear brand she launched in 2022 in partnership with Fabletics, "and I've just been working, working, working."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The "Good as Hell" singer, who had toured for 10 months until July 2023, continued, "So you might not see me, but I’ve been working. It ain't a gap year, it's a grind year."

Lizzo, whose latest musical release was the song "Pink" from the Barbie soundtrack, also said she was "very, very close" to finishing a new album.

She has kept a lower profile since 2023, when after her tour ended, three of her former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against her, accusing her of creating an “abusive work environment" in which they were subjected to sexual harassment, weight-shaming and disability discrimination," accusations Lizzo later denied on social media.

And she specifically shared insight into why she didn’t want to discuss the case.

"I don't want to talk about things like that," she said. "This isn't the space — where we're celebrating female CEOs and powerful women — this isn't really the space to talk about the negative things that happen to us because so much negative stuff happens to powerful women."

The four-time Grammy winner also shared insight into her current mindset when it comes to social media.

"I've been canceled for everything at this point," she said, laughing. "Only God can cancel me now. I think that I talk about the things that are important to me, and I talk about the things that I can bring a difference to, and I think those are my boundaries now with the public."

Lizzo is speaking out after fans speculated that she used Ozempic to lose weight.