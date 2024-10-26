Originally appeared on E! Online

Lizzo just spoofed her own "South Park" parody for Halloween.

The 36-year-old dressed up as a package of the fictional weight loss drug Lizzo, which was referenced on the animated franchise's special "The End of Obesity." The "About Damn Time" singer shared pics of herself in costume Oct. 26, a month after she brushed off several fans' allegations that she used Ozempic to achieve the slimmer figure she had recently debuted.

The "Good as Hell" singer shared pics and videos of herself in costume dancing with a person dressed as Cartman from "South Park," holding a giant slice of pizza and also sitting inside a car with a bottle of Clase Azul Reposado Tequila.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"It’s that time of year where I feed y’all so ridiculously," Lizzo wrote alongside one of three Instagram posts, "and you’re so very welcome baby."

Lizzo captioned another post, "LizzOzempic dump."

Lizzo had laughed off "South Park's" reference to her on the special, which was released in May. "Guys, my worst fear has been actualized," she joked in a reaction video shared on her Instagram at the time. "That's crazy. I just feel like, damn, I'm really that b---h. I'm really that b---h."

READ Why Lizzo Says "Only God" Can Cancel Her Now After Controversy

Lizzo, who has long advocated for body positivity, continued, "I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f--k to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f--k I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years. I'm really that b---h and I showed you all how to not give a f--k and I'm gonna keep showing you how to not give a f--k."

After the Grammy winner showcased a slimmer figure on social media in September, several people questioned whether she used Ozempic or even narcotics to lose weight.

"Whyyyy do u follow me?" Lizzo responded on Instagram, before sharing a screenshot of one of the comments in a separate post and writing, "oZeMpIc oR cOkE?” - a fan."

She then posted a selfie video of herself mouthing the viral TikTok sound bite "It's like a reward," originally spoken by Christoph Waltz's character in the film "Django Unchained," along with the caption, "When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit."

Lizzo is speaking out after fans speculated that she used Ozempic to lose weight.