Loren Ruch, HGTV's ‘House Party' co-host and head of content, dies at 55

Loren Ruch, who co-hosted the 2021 HGTV series “HGTV House Party" and was head of content for the network, has died at 55.

Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey shared the news in a memo to employees, obtained by TODAY.com on June 13.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“It is with incredible sadness that I write to tell you about the loss of one of our beloved colleagues,” she began. “Loren Ruch passed away this morning, June 12, 2025, surrounded by his husband and dear friends, following a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia.”

Acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects myeloid cells, according to the Mayo Clinic, which also says AML is the most common type of acute leukemia in adults.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Dungey said that Ruch, who served as head of content for HGTV, was a force who helped those around him.

“Throughout his three-decade career, Loren was the rare leader who lifted everyone around him,” Dungey continued. “Known for his unwavering dedication, endless kindness, and unshakeable integrity, Loren built not only hit shows but enduring relationships, serving as mentor, advocate and true friend to countless colleagues across the television landscape.

“His impact stretched far beyond the screen. Loren was the connective tissue of every room he entered — the glue that bound teams, departments, and friendships. He possessed the rare gift of making people feel seen, valued, and inspired to do their best work.”

Loren Ruch during HGTV Presents "Ellen's Design Challenge" on Feb. 5, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Vivien Killilea / Getty Images)

Dungey singled out Ruch for helping to mold such shows as “My Lottery Dream Home,” “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge,” “Celebrity IOU,” “Battle on the Beach” and the Emmy-nominated “A Very Brady Renovation.”

“For those of us lucky enough to have known and loved Loren, the things we remember, and cherish go far beyond his professional accomplishments,” Dungey wrote.

“We warmly recall the way he supported his team and his colleagues, celebrating their victories and lending a sympathetic ear when things were difficult. Loren’s light touched everyone lucky enough to know him," she added. "Though gone too soon, he leaves behind a lasting imprint on both the television industry and the lives of those who loved him.”

Stars from HGTV also mourned Ruch’s death on social media.

Christina Haack, known for the HGTV series "Flip or Flop" and "Christina on the Coast," paid tribute to Ruch on her Instagram.

“Loren — you were one of the rare ones and the real ones,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “Everyone adored you. You are loved by so many and will be missed dearly.”

“Revealed” host Veronica Valencia penned a heartfelt message about how Ruch supported her and others.

“Loren — thank you for believing in me, for seeing me, and for championing not just me but so many others,” Valencia wrote on her Instagram stories. You were not just a network exec — you were a mentor, confidant and a protector of creative dreams. Now, you’re an angel. Simply, thank you. We love you. RIP.”

"Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott posted pictures of Ruch on his Instagram stories alongside a message honoring his memory.

"Struggling with the loss of my friend tonight. Loren, you're one of the great ones," he wrote.

Ruch is survived by his husband, David Salas, his parents and his brother.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: