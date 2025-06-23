Lynn Hamilton, ‘Sanford and Son' and ‘The Waltons' actor, dies at 95

Actor Lynn Hamilton, who was best known for her characters in sitcom “Sanford and Son” and historical drama “The Waltons,” has died. She was 95.

Calvin Carson, a representative for the late actor, shared the news of her death in a joint statement posted on Facebook. He said Hamilton died on Thursday, June 19, “surrounded by her grandchildren, loved ones and caregivers.”

“With profound gratitude and admiration, we celebrate the extraordinary life of iconic actress Alzenia ‘Lynn’ Hamilton-Jenkins, whose remarkable legacy continues to uplift and inspire,” Carson said. “Her illustrious career, spanning over five decades, has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment, motivating audiences across the globe through her work as a model, stage, film, and television actress.”

He went on to note her performance in “Sanford and Son” as nurse Donna Harris, as well as some of her other projects, like the comedy series “Dangerous Women,” historic soap opera “Generations” and miniseries “Roots: The Next Generations.” Hamilton starred alongside Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams and Richard Pryor in “Lady Sings the Blues,” as well.

“Lynn was also the recipient of the prestigious NAACP Award, a testament to her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry,” Carson added.

The rep then noted that Hamilton frequently collaborated with her late husband, playwright Frank Jenkins, during her career.

Carson concluded, “Her passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations.”

TODAY.com has reached out to Hamilton’s rep for additional comment.

Hamilton landed her first onscreen role in 1958 in the film “Shadows,” according to IMDb. She appeared on shows “Gunsmoke,” “Good Times” and “The Young and the Restless” in addition to her recurring roles on “Sanford and Son” and “The Waltons,” in which she played Verdie Foster.

Over the last two decades, she had roles on “Sister, Sister,” “Moesha” and “The Practice.” Her final role was on “Cold Case” in 2009, per IMDb.

