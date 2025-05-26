Machine Gun Kelly shares his and Megan Fox's baby girl is sick with fever

Originally appeared on E! Online

Machine Gun Kelly wants to be there for his daughter.

The "Emo Girl" singer made his return to the red carpet at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, his first such outing since welcoming a baby girl with Megan Fox in March.

However, MGK explained that he would be missing the Las Vegas ceremony after walking the red carpet, because their daughter is sick at home with a fever.

"Baby's great," he exclusively told E! News. "She has a little bit of a fever, so I'm gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business. Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up."

The 35-year-old added, "I was born to be a dad. Yeah, it's my purpose."

While MGK — who also shares daughter Casie, 15, with ex Emma Cannon — has been keeping a lower public profile since becoming a father of two, he has been keeping fans up-to-date on his fatherhood journey on social media.

In fact, MGK (real name Colson Baker) unveiled a new look at his and Fox's little one — whose name has not been revealed — sharing a snap on May 22 of her strapped against his chest in a car selfie.

“Stop what you’re doing,” he captioned the Instagram post, “these pictures are v important.”

As for Fox, she's also been candid about becoming a new mom again after welcoming kids Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

“38 years old. Six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise),” Fox wrote on her Instagram Story May 21 alongside a photo of her last year. “Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings.”

The actress added, "We do not have an expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power. Anyway…watch @overcompensating.”

Reporting by Rachel Smith

