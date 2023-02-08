Madonna Calls Out ‘Ageism and Misogyny' After Appearance at 2023 Grammys

Following the "Material Girl" singer's appearance at the 2023 Grammys Feb. 5, during which she was a presenter, she posted a lengthy response on Instagram calling out those who criticizing her appearance instead of focusing on the major achievements form the night.

"It was an honor for me to Introduce. Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys," she wrote Feb. 7 alongside a video of herself at the award show with friends. "I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!"

For the event, Madonna wore a black tux with a tie and completed her look with braided space buns. However, photographs from the night, sparked plastic surgery speculation online due to what people perceived as a fuller face.

She continued, "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!"

The 64-year-old went on to call out the "ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in."

"A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45," she noted. "And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

Madonna added that she would not be apologizing for the way she looks, as she has never done in the past.

"I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come," she said. "In the words of Beyonce 'You-won't break my soul.'"

In fact, the Grammy winner promised to keep pushing the envelope in the future.

Her message concluded, "I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down b------!"

