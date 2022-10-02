Charity fundraising

Maren Morris and Shaquille O'Neal Show Their Extreme Height Difference in Viral Photo

Maren Morris met fan-favorite NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal at an event close to his heart

By Corinne Heller

Singer Maren Morris, left, and Shaquille O’Neal.
Getty Images

Taking friendship to new heights.

On Oct. 1, Maren Morris performed at The Event charity gala, hosted by his Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There, the country star met Shaquille O'Neal himself and posted a photo of the two together, poking fun at their extreme height difference.

"Tall Guys," she captioned the Instagram pic, which has since gone viral, referencing her single of the same name.

Standing a petite 5'1", Morris is almost two feet shorter than O'Neal, one of the tallest NBA stars of all time. The retired, fan-favorite basketball legend is 6'11", as he clarified on TNT's Inside the NBA in 2020.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In addition to Morris, other performers at The Event included Maroon 5, Pitbull, H.E.R. and comedian John Mulaney. More than $3.2 million was raised at the gala, which was sponsored by the Pepsi Stronger Together initiative. Proceeds benefit The Boys and Girls Club and Communities In Schools in Las Vegas and Atlanta, two of O'Neal's hometowns.

"It's a huge honor and an amazing lineup to be a part of," Morris told E! News. "And I'm very happy I was asked."

Entertainment News

Celebrities 2 hours ago

Angelina Jolie Details Brad Pitt Abuse Allegations in Court Filing

Coldplay 8 hours ago

Coldplay Pauses Tour as Chris Martin Battles ‘Serious Lung Infection'

Maren Morris' Best Looks

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Charity fundraisingShaquille O'NealMaren Morris
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us