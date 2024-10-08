Martha Stewart shares her issue with ‘trad wife' phenomenon

Originally appeared on E! Online

Martha Stewart is taking issue with some internet lingo.

The former daytime host — who shared her iconic cooking, hosting and lifestyle tips years before the iPhone was even invented — now takes issues with the way social media users have come after influencers sharing their homemaking advice. In particular, the 83-year-old is not a huge fan of the term "Trad Wife," a viral moniker given to social media stars whose content adheres to the traditional gender roles of a wife, homemaker and stay-at-home mom.

As she told exclusively E! News at the Hamptons International Film Festival Oct. 4, "I don't like the name."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

But Stewart is a huge fan of some of the most famous so-called "Trad Wife" creators, mostly notably Hannah Neeleman, who is more well known under her nickname Ballerina Farm.

"She's great, that girl. The girl out in the ranch," Stewart told E! at the premiere of her documentary "Martha," which hits Netflix Oct. 30. "She's fabulous. Fabulous."

In fact, the podcast host has nothing negative to say about the controversial influencer, noting,"She's a cool wife and mother and a cook. And she raises cows. What's bad about that?"

And much like the "Martha Stewart Living" host, Neeleman and her husband of 12 years Daniel Neeleman don't love the label of "Trad Wife," but the influencer understands why some might use the term when discussing her role on the farm.

"I don't necessarily identify with it," Hannah Neeleman told The Times in July, "because we are traditional in the sense that it's a man and a woman, we have children, but I do feel like we're paving a lot of paths that haven't been paved before."

NBC Olympics correspondent Snoop Dogg called his old friend Martha Stewart to invite her to attend the equestrian events with him in Paris.

"We're co-CEOs," Daniel Neeleman added. "We are."

Unfortunately, the couple – who share children Henry, 12, Charles, 10, George, 9, Frances, 7, Lois, 5, Martha, 3, Mabel, 2, and Flora, 8 months – have had to reiterate their thoughts on the matter after receiving backlash online, especially because many continue referring to her as a "Trad Wife."

"This couldn't be further from the truth," she shared on Instagram in July. "For Daniel and I, our priority in life is God and family. Everything else comes second."

And Hannah Neeleman emphasized that her relationship with Daniel is 100% an equal, loving partnership.

"The greatest day of my life was when Daniel and I were married 13 years ago," she added. "Together, we have built a business from scratch, we brought eight children into this world and have prioritized our marriage all along the way."

—

Reporting by Nikaline McCarley