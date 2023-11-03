Matthew Perry laid to rest at funeral attended by ‘Friends' cast

Originally appeared on E! Online

This is the one where they say goodbye.

Matthew Perry was laid to rest at a private funeral attended by close family and friends, including his "Friends" costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, according to multiple outlets.

The intimate memorial reportedly held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, near the Warner Bros. Studios lot where the iconic NBC sitcom was filmed.

The funeral comes nearly a week after Perry—who played Chandler Bing during "Friends'" 10 season run—died in an apparent drowning. On Oct. 28, the 54-year-old was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his L.A. home, with first responders later declaring him dead at the scene after a "rapid medical assessment."

His cause of death has been deferred after pending a toxicology report, authorities previously told NBC News. Results from an initial autopsy were inconclusive, per the outlet, and further investigation has been petitioned.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," Perry's "Friends" castmates said in a joint statement to E! News on Oct. 30. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

They continued, "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer added that they "will say more, as and when we are able."

"For now," they shared in the wake of Perry's passing, "our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

