Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson reprised their roles in "True Detective" for a video pitch to the Texas Legislature called "True to Texas."

The two are among a handful of Texan actors asking for increased funding for film incentives in Texas this legislative session. They suggest the funding increase could turn Texas into a new Hollywood and bolster the economy.

The star-studded pitch, posted on social media, features McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Billy Bob Thornton and Renee Zellweger. It's inspired by the series "True Detective," which featured McConaughey and Harrelson in season 1.

But beneath the reunion that had many fans reminiscing is a deeper message to the Texas Legislature.

"This project is more than a commercial—it’s a love letter to Texas," said Dennis Quaid. "We’ve got everything filmmakers need: world-class talent, breathtaking locations, and a state that welcomes creativity with open arms. It’s time to bring the spotlight back to Texas and show the world what we can do."

The video shows Harrelson driving down a highway with McConaughey riding shotgun. Then, the video reveals Quaid in the backseat, handcuffed, joining in on the conversation. McConaughey then gets a phone call from Thornton and then from Zellweger.

You don't like what Hollywood's been dishing? Let's take over the kitchen. Matthew McConaughey, in the video pitch

The video sparks a conversation about how Texas film incentives can generate more money for the Texas economy.

"Every dollar from this incentive puts $4 back into the state of Texas," McConaughey said.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced his top 40 senate bills for this session on Wednesday. Among them is Senate Bill 22, "Establishing Texas as America's Film Capital." Another bill on the list, Senate Bill 1, which outlines the budget for the state, includes $498 million that would "revamp the Texas Film Initiative" and make Texas "the movie capital of the world" if passed.

In 2023, the Texas legislature approved $200 million in funding for the state's film incentive program, allocated within their budget for the next two years. Now, these actors suggest that increased funding could create jobs and boost local economies.

So, McConaughey wants to know: What do you say, Texas Legislature?