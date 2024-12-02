Meghan Trainor reveals she can't smile after getting too much Botox 

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Meghan Trainor is all about that honesty.

The “Made You Look” singer recently shared that her smile has been altered as the result of multiple rounds of Botox.

“I got too much Botox and I need help,” the 30-year-old quipped on a recent episode of her "Workin’ On It with Meghan Trainor and Ryan Trainor" podcast. “I messed up. I've had Botox, like, a handful of times, just my forehead.”

In addition to the Botox, Trainor revealed that she got lip filler, and the combination caused her not to be able to smile.

“Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip,” she continued. “And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living, it was not true.”

She confessed, “I cannot smile anymore.”

Ryan Trainor revealed that he is the person who told Trainor that she’s lost her ability to smile, and according to the singer, he was right.

“And now, I can’t unsee it,” Trainor said. “And everywhere I go I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try.”

However, although she had the issue with the procedure, Trainor said the compliments that kept coming her way fueled her decision to keep getting it.

“I was like, ‘This is young.’ People gave me compliments saying, ‘You look rested,’” she said. “So I was like, ‘I'm going to do it again.’ I just got back from tour.” Adding of the lesson she learned, “Don’t try everything.”

And though she might be done with the Botox and filler, Trainor is still all about making enhancements to her body. During the same episode, the singer — who shares sons Riley, 3, and Barry, 16 months, with husband Daryl Sabara — revealed that she wants to get a breast augmentation.

“I’m getting a boob job because my mommy boobies were full of milk and now they’re empty and then they’re full of milk and now they’re empty,” Trainor said on the podcast. “They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small. I’ve lost some weight, and I have, like, saggy sacks as boobs.”

She continued, “I’ve always joked and said for years, like, ‘I can’t wait till I can get a boob job,’” she revealed, to which her brother agreed. “It might be new for all of our listeners but I have wanted this my whole life so I’m going to have boobies that don’t look at the floor.”