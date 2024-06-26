Michael Jackson's son Prince shares heartbreaking message on 15th anniversary of his death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Prince Jackson is remembering his father.

On the 15th anniversary of Michael Jackson's death, his son—whose full name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.—took a moment to pen a bittersweet tribute to the late artist.

"Miss you pops," the 27-year-old wrote on his June 25 Instagram Story, over an image of Jackson performing alongside fans during the 1993 Super Bowl XXVII halftime show. "The world felt better with you in it."

Prince—who was 12 years old at the time of Jackson's passing—also added the song "We Are The World" to his post, which was written in 1985 by the "Thriller" singer Lionel Richie.

And Prince—the eldest of Jackson's three children, who also include Paris, 26, and Bigi, 21—was not the only family member to pay tribute to the King of Pop.

Jackie Jackson, Jackson's eldest brother and fellow Jackson 5 member, also shared a message on social media. Under a black and white image of himself with a young Jackson, the 73-year-old wrote, "Hard to believe it's been 15 years without you. Miss you everyday."

Tito Jackson, the second eldest Jackson sibling, also shared a tribute to his brother. Under a black and white portrait of Michael, the 70-year-old shared the hashtags, "#15yearswithoutmichaeljackson #gonetoosoon #alwaysinourhearts #MJ4ever #missyoumuch #nowords."

For Prince, he's previously been open about the way he chooses to honor his late father, who died on June 24, 2009, of cardiac arrest.

"I have photos of him and the uncles inside my house," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker in October 2022. "I have artistic paintings of him around my house. I like to lead my life with love, which is what he taught me and I try to help at least one person a day and I feel like that is a way of continuing his legacy."

And soon, Jackson's family, friends and fans will be able to see his life unfold in a new biopic titled "Michael." And heading the film as the pop star himself is Jackson's very own nephew Jaafar Jackson, the son of Jermaine Jackson and ex-wife Alejandra Loaiza.

And with the project underway, Prince recently gave an inside look into the filming process.

"This project has had so many special moments for me and everyone involved," he captioned a February 13 picture of Jaafar in costume. "Special thanks to my cousin @jaafarjackson watching you perform and work your butt off is the closest I'll ever come to watching my dad in concert and it's been a dream come true! Proud of you cuz!"