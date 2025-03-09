Mike Myers returns as Elon Musk in ‘SNL' cold open and does Dr. Evil pinky gesture

Elon Musk has lost his mojo.

During the cold open of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, "Austin Powers" alum Mike Myers returned to give his impression of the Tesla billionaire and close confidant of President Donald Trump.

In a sketch that featured cast member James Austin Johnson as Trump and Marcello Hernandez as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Myers returned to hilariously address the reported clash between Rubio and Musk, who runs the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"Now, look, I can't have the two of you at each other's throats," Johnson as Trump tells them both. "Okay, after all, I have a perfect record. Anyone who has ever worked for me has left on good terms and then went on to write a book called 'The Man Who Ruined Everything.'"

"So lets begin with Marco," Johnson as Trump added. To which Myers as Musk jumped in, "Polo," referring to the classic pool game.

"I can't believe this is the guy you've given access to the entire government," Hernandez as Rubio says. "He's not an elected official."

The sketch goes on to cut to Myers as Musk thinking, where he says," Phase One of my plan is complete. Ingratiate myself to the president and take over the media. But was taking this job a bad idea? A lot of people seem to really hate me. My Tesla stock is crashing and my personal net worth just dropped by $100 billion."

Myers as Musk then did the pinky gesture his character from the "Austin Powers" movies, Dr. Evil, was known for doing.

Trump tries to broker a truce between Musk and Rubio pic.twitter.com/k7DnHjXIei — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 9, 2025

The host and musical guest for the night's episode was Lady Gaga, who just released her new album, "MAYHEM."