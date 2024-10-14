Milli Vanilli, the former German pop duo of Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus, are hotter than ever — even though their debut record was released in the U.S. 35 years ago.

Several songs from the group were featured in the Netflix series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" last month, bringing nostalgia to those who listened to Milli Vanilli in the 1980s and 1990s, while also catapulting the duo to a new audience who has never heard them before.

"I watched the first episode, and it was like, wow, from the get-go, the music is in there, you know. And it took me back," Morvan said in an Oct. 14 interview on TODAY.

Overall streams for Milli Vanilli's entire catalog has increased 114% since the release of the series, according to Billboard. Three of the group's songs are highlighted in moments of the show, including a prominent scene where Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch, portraying Lyle and Erik Menendez, respectively, sing "Blame It on the Rain" in a car.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, with shotguns on a summer night in 1989. The events leading up to and the aftermath of the murders are depicted in the new Netflix series.

Streams of "Blame It on the Rain" increased 68% in the four-day period following the series premiere on Netflix on Sept. 19, according to Billboard.

Another prominent scene in the first episode of the series is at the memorial service for Jose Menendez, where the brothers arrive in a stretch limousine and Lyle Menendez gives a lengthy eulogy for this father, while showing little to no emotion about his death.

In the series, Lyle Menendez ends his speech by playing the Milli Vanilli song, "Girl I'm Gonna Miss You," to questionable looks from attendees of the memorial service.

Journalist Robert Rand wrote in his book "The Menendez Murders" that the Milli Vanilli track was in fact played toward the end of the service.

Streams of "Girl I'm Gonna Miss You" jumped 258% in the four-day period following the release of the series, according to Billboard. The other Milli Vanilli track played in the episode, "Girl You Know It's True," increased by 32.5% over the same period.

And the songs have continued to chart since — "Blame It on the Rain" debuted at No. 34 on the Billboard TikTok Top 50 chart for the week of Oct. 12, and "Girl I'm Gonna Miss You" came in just behind at No. 37.

“I’m so excited that those songs (are), like, getting more attention,” Morvan said.

Milli Vanilli's renewed success has put a spotlight on the group, which rose to fame with the release of their debut record, "Girl You Know It's True," in the U.S. in 1989, which went on to be six-time platinum certified by the RIAA.

The band's popularity led them to win the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1990, though the band returned the award nine months later due to a lip-syncing scandal.

During a performance broadcast on MTV, Morvan and Pilatus rushed off stage while the recording of "Girl I'm Gonna Miss You" malfunctioned. The group eventually admitted they never sang a note on their debut record, according to Biography.

"People were brutal," Morvan said on TODAY. "We had no we had no understanding of the industry. You know, we just fell into the trap."

Milli Vanilli's other member Pilatus died in 1998 of a suspected drug overdose, reported the Associated Press.

Morvan reflected on Milli Vanilli's history as the group finds newfound success with younger generations.

"I know what Milli Vanilli did, and still does. It makes people feel, it makes people smile," Morvan said.

