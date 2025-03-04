Millie Bobby Brown slams critics saying she's ‘aging so badly'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Millie Bobby Brown is sharing an important message.

After facing an onslaught of negative comments from trolls accusing her of "aging so badly," the Stranger Things star called out the criticism for playing into a larger systemic issue for women.

"I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me," Millie said in a video shared to her Instagram March 3, "something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny."

Millie, 21, went on to reflect on her early rise to stardom, recalling that she was only 10 years old when she first got her start in the industry, and she scored her breakout role on Stranger Things shortly after.

"I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me," she continued. "Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things season one. And because I don’t, I’m now a target."

And random people on the internet aren't the only ones who have singled out Millie, who previously clapped back at scrutiny about her appearance at the premiere of her film Electric State in February. In fact, the Enola Holmes star cited multiple news articles that criticized her for "aging so badly" or inquired what work she had "done to her face."

"This isn’t journalism. This is bullying," Millie stated. "The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse."

Millie also called out critics for tearing women down for clicks, adding, "We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs."

Despite all the hate that the Florence by Mills founder has been receiving, she emphasized that she refuses to "apologize for growing up."

"I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman," Millie said. "I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."

As for all the people who would rather "say something horrible rather than say something nice," Millie—who tied the knot with husband Jake Bongiovi in May 2024 following three years of dating—urged them to look inward.

"If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder," she said, "what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable?"

Millie added, "Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."