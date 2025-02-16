‘Modern Family' star Rico Rodriguez looks unrecognizable at LA premiere

Originally appeared on E! Online

Rico Rodriguez is a modern man.

The "Modern Family" alum — who played Manny Delgado on the sitcom from 2009-2020 — showed off a jaw-dropping new look when he stepped out for the season six premiere of Netflix's "Cobra Kai" in Los Angeles on Feb. 12.

For the outing, Rodriguez — who wore a black shirt with matching pants and a jean jacket — traded his usual short haircut for a much longer 'do, with his tight curls falling past his ears and over his silver-rimmed glasses.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

And that's not the only transformation he underwent that made him almost recognizable. To finish off his fresh appearance, the 26-year-old, who posed with sister Raini Rodriguez, 31, sported a thick, dark beard and mustache.

But the former child star brought more than a new look to the premiere, which also featured a show-stopping appearance from "Cobra Kai" costars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser, who confirmed their engagement on the red carpet.

Rico Rodriguez and Raini Rodriguez arrive at Netflix's "Cobra Kai" series finale premiere event at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Feb. 12, 2025. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage via Getty Images)

PHOTOS: "Modern Family" Cast Then and Now

For Rodriguez, having the "Austin & Ally" alum — as well as the rest of his family — around as he navigated Hollywood at a young age has helped keep him grounded.

"They really kept a solid ground underneath me," Rodriguez told ABC News in a 2016 interview. "And they kept me down to earth."

In fact, when he goes back home, he insisted that he doesn't get any star treatment.

"When [I'm] acting, I'm putting on a character," he continued, "but when I’m home I’m Rico — Rico that still has to take out the trash, do my chores around the house and then do schooling and stuff like that so I really credit my mom and dad."

And as for his "Modern Family" parents Sofía Vergara (who played his mom Gloria Delgado-Pritchett) and Ed O'Neill (who portrayed his stepdad Jay Pritchett), they treat him like family as well.

"We are so thankful to be working together," Rodriguez told CBS News in 2016. "It’s such a fantastic cast and I know I can speak for everyone and say we love working with each other."

Sofía Vergara is manifesting big things in 2025. At the 2025 Golden Globes, the actress chatted with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about her look at the big show. She also shared that she’s manifesting money, health and a boyfriend or a lover in 2025.