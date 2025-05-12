Morgan Wallen finally addresses his abrupt ‘SNL' exit

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Morgan Wallen was ready to go home.

The "Last Night" singer addressed his abrupt exit from the "Saturday Night Live" stage at the end of the late-night sketch series' March 30 episode, for which he served as the musical guest.

During an appearance on the May 11 episode of "Sundae Conversations with Caleb Pressley," Pressley and Wallen were discussing the singer doing some of his own household chores, like cutting grass and taking out the trash, when the comedian brought up "SNL."

After Pressley asked "Could you fix a TV, if it was on 'SNL'?" Wallen responded by saying, "I could change it for sure."

The podcast host then alluded to the "You Proof" hitmaker's recent appearance on the show, asking, "Seriously, 'SNL,' did they make you mad?" And to this, Wallen shot that notion down.

"No, no, I was just ready to go home," he clarified. "I'd been there all week."

Pressley also brought up Wallen posting a photo of a private jet on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "Get me to God's country," the same night he appeared on "SNL," and the singer simply responded, "Yeah," with a smile.

The recent back-and-forth serve as Wallen's first comments on the controversy, though he did launch a new "God's country" merch line last month alluding to his social media post.

Previously, longest-running "SNL" cast member Kenan Thompson had made his thoughts known about Wallen's abrupt exit.

"I don't know what goes through people's minds when they decide to do stuff like that,” he told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published March 31. “I don't know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way.”

Thompson went on to point out how unusual it was for Wallen not to stick around during the show's ending credits, which usually play over the host, musical guest and cast conversing on stage.

"It's definitely a spike in the norm," the comedian explained. "We're so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody's saying, 'Good job, good job, good job.' So when there's a departure from that, it's like, hmm, I wonder what that's about?"

Thompson added, "Seems like a complicated individual, I guess.”

