Between caring for a newborn and receiving some backlash for her advocacy for children in war-torn areas, Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, has felt a bit down recently.

But an incredibly thoughtful gift from her husband and collaborator, Aron Accurso, turned things around.

When Ms. Rachel opened the gift — a framed composition sketch and autograph from Mister Rogers — she “was moved to tears.” She included a picture and long post on Instagram on May 5.

“I’m crying right now as I type this. I was holding something my hero had held and wrote music on. I felt the strength to push on for kids no matter what,” she wrote.

Ms. Rachel has shared the story about how Fred Rogers, the beloved creator of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” played a significant role in her courtship with her husband.

After meeting at church, the pair went on a date or two before Ms. Rachel asked Aron, “Do you like Mister Rogers?”

The pair have been married since 2016. Their son, Thomas, who was born in 2018, inspired their YouTube show that now has more than 11 million subscribers. Their newest addition, baby Susannah, joined the family in 2025.

In addition to being passionate about children's education, the Accursos are determined to make life better for kids around the world. But Ms. Rachel has encountered vocal opponents to her mission.

“When you’ve worked for 20 years serving children of so many different backgrounds because you care deeply about them and people try to say you don’t, it hurts,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ms. Rachel told her husband that the only thing that would cheer her up was a Mister Rogers autograph ... which he just so happened to have ready to give her.

“When I was a little girl (raised by an amazing single mom) I watched lots of PBS,” she wrote. “When Mister Rogers’s trolly headed back through the TV tunnel, I tried to physically block it with my hands because that would mean the show would go on longer.”

Ms. Rachel went on to say that as a Christian, she admired Mister Rogers’s faith and commitment: “I pray daily and ask God, ‘How I can help children?’”

The comments are overwhelmingly supportive:

“You are our generation’s Mister Rogers.”

“How lucky are we millennial mamas to be alive at the same time as Mister Rogers and Ms. Rachel?!”

“We look for the helpers and you, Ms. Rachel, are a helper.”

Ms. Rachel said she feels a strong connection with Rogers, who wasn't afraid to share his beliefs and occasionally received criticism for them. The gift seemed to give her confidence to continue her own advocacy work.

“I know Mister Rogers faced backlash for things he did but knew were right,” she wrote. “I will ask myself what he would do. I will never stop follow my calling, which is serving young children and their families.”

