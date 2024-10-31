New owner of Matthew Perry's house shares how she will honor ‘Friends' actor

Originally appeared on E! Online

The buyer of Matthew Perry’s home plans to carry on his legacy.

Anita Lallian, a real estate developer and film producer, recently shared how she came to own the house belonging to the late "Friends" actor and how she will honor him going forward.

“Our agent, @brooke.elliott.laurinkus, said she had an amazing ‘off-market’ property that she really wanted us to see,” Lallian explained in an Oct. 31 Instagram post. “The moment I walked into the home, I absolutely fell in love with the features, especially the view of the Pacific Ocean. We knew it was ‘the one’ and decided to write an offer on it immediately.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In the post, Lallian showed her Panditji, a Hindu scholar, carrying out a blessing ceremony on the pool deck of Perry’s former Los Angeles home.

“I am Hindu, and it’s customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home,” she explained. “As a real estate developer myself, I believe every property has a history that we may or may not know about, and every home carries the energy that the current owner brings to it.”

As for the energy the "17 Again" actor brought to the property, Lallian emphasized that she will keep it intact.

“We chose to honor the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people,” she continued. “The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home.”

One way she will honor Perry? “We do plan to keep some of the design elements,” she added. “The Batman logo in the pool is definitely staying.”

Last October, Perry was found dead in the hot tub at the California home — and it was later revealed that he had died from the acute effects of ketamine.

In the year since his death, the late 54-year-old’s loved ones including his former Friends castmates Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow, have kept his memory alive.

"He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," Courteney explained on CBS Sunday Morning in May. "I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that guide us. I sense Matthew's around for sure."

Five people have been charged for various offenses contributing to Matthew Perry’s ketamine death. Though Matthew’s personal assistant has already plead guilty to a relatively minor federal charge after administering the final fatal dose, could the state seek even more serious punishment?