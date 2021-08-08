‘Night Court' and ‘The Fall Guy' Actress Markie Post Dies at 70

Actress Markie Post, known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy" among many others, has died at 70, according to multiple reports.

Post died after a battle with cancer, her manager confirmed to multiple outlets Saturday night.

Post first began appearing in TV roles in 1979, guest starring on shows such as "Cheers," "The Love Boat," and "The A-Team," before landing her role on "The Fall Guy," and, later, as Christine Sullivan on "Night Court."

Other roles included a lead in "Hearts Afire" opposite John Ritter in the 1990s and more recently in "The Kids are Alright."

Post's family said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, “But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Post is survived by her husband, actor and writer Michael A. Ross, and the couple's two daughters.

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2021