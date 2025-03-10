Olivia Culpo pregnant, expecting first baby with Christian McCaffrey

Originally appeared on E! Online

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are adding to their team .

The Miss Universe 2012 winner and San Francisco 49ers running back announced on March 10 that they’re expecting their first baby together.

Alongside photos of Culpo cradling her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, "next chapter, motherhood."

The news comes after the pair got fans talking when Culpo shared a suggestive photo buried within an Instagram dump posted to Culpo's account on Oct. 14 .

The caption briefly read, “A little bit of everything lately,” followed by a slew of cute emojis.

While the post featured glam shots of Culpo, sweet family snaps and of course adorable photos of her pup, Oliver Sprinkes, what caught fans’ attention was the fourth to last image of the NFL star placing a hand over Culpo's stomach.

As one user commented at the time, alongside the eyes emoji, “The picture of Christian touching your stomach.”

The couple’s baby news also comes nearly a year after they tied the knot on June 29 at the 150-year-old Watch Hill Chapel in Rhode Island.

For her big day, Culpo wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana ball gown to the ceremony adorned with long sleeves and a button-clad back. To top it all off, she wore a 16-foot lace veil.

“I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” she told Vogue in an interview published on July 1. “I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complementing me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.”

The traditional New England nuptials came five years after she and McCaffrey started dating back in 2019 after some close friends — model Kristen Louelle and NFL player Tyler Gaffney — encouraged her to go on a blind date with the athlete.

"I was apprehensive," the 32-year-old admitted in a 2022 Instagram post celebrating their third anniversary. "I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same.”

In reference to her famous former flames, including singer Nick Jonas and NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola , she continued, "While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn’t close myself off and make decisions based on fear."

Taking an NFL-level leap of faith, Culpo showed up to the couple’s first blind date to find McCaffrey dressed down in distressed jeans, a t-shirt and holding a bouquet of pink roses.

"I’m so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance," she wrote. "The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more."

