John Mulaney pulled out all the stops for his wedding day.

The "Everybody’s Live" host and Olivia Munn got married during a private ceremony in New York City in July 2024. According to the actress, her husband surprised her with the sweetest gift honoring their daughter Méi, currently 7 months, before her arrival.

“Our daughter was born via surrogate because I couldn’t carry her,” Munn — who is also mom to son Malcolm, 3 — said on the "Kelly Clarkson Show" on Wednesday. “And I was really sad. I was telling John I wish that she was here, because in the photos she’s gonna look back on the day that mommy and daddy got married, Malcolm will be there, but she won’t be there.”

As Munn, 44, explained, the comedian found a personal way to make sure Méi was present.

“He found this vintage locket,” the "Your Friends & Neighbors" star said. “And he put her sonogram picture inside and he surprised me with it. It was very emotional. He’s very thoughtful and sweet.”

Munn and Mulaney, 42, married during a private ceremony in New York City over the July 4 holiday weekend, E! News previously confirmed. And their oldest child Malcolm made his presence known at the ceremony, which was officiated by Munn's "Newsroom" co-star, Sam Waterston.

"He was at our wedding in a little tuxedo and shorts,” Mulaney said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" March 10. “He actually went to the bathroom in his diaper during [the wedding] and announced it mid-vows."

Reliving the moment with a laugh, he added, "A very sweaty little 2-year-old in a tuxedo just went, 'I'm pooping!'”

Most recently, the "X-Men" actress reflected on her surrogacy journey, which came after her 2023 cancer diagnosis.

“I think the most surprising part about the surrogacy journey was that the sadness I felt from not being able to carry my daughter really dissipated once all of my hopes and dreams were placed into this other woman,” Munn told Self magazine in a video April 10. “I knew that she was really kind and cared so much. I just sat in my gratitude instead of living in any fear or sadness or concern.”